Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox listens to a translation at the Qatar UK Business and Investment Forum in London, Britain March 27, 2017 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Al Thani speaks at the Qatar UK Business and Investment Forum in London, Britain March 27, 2017 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox speaks at the Qatar UK Business and Investment Forum in London, Britain March 27, 2017 REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Britain will double the amount of export finance available to support trade with Qatar to 4.5 billion pounds, trade minister Liam Fox said on Monday.

"No trade between the UK and Qatar should fail for lack of finance and insurance, that is why the UK government ... can give buyers and sponsors in Qatar attractive long-term finance to make sourcing from the UK more competitive," Fox told a Qatar-UK business forum in London.

"We will be doubling finance available from UK export finance to support trade with Qatar to 4.5 billion pounds."

Speaking at the same event, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser al Thani said Britain had always been and would continue to be a preferred destination for Qatari investment.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Tom Finn, editing by Estelle Shirbon)