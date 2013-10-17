DUBAI Qatar has arrested suspects over the murder of a European woman, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, after a British school teacher was found dead in the Gulf Arab state.

British media said a 24-year-old woman identified as Lauren Patterson, a primary teacher at a British school in Qatar, went missing last Saturday, when she was seen with two men at a nightclub in the capital Doha.

"The police has arrested the suspects of a European woman's murder," the Interior Ministry said in a statement in English on its website.

"The case has been referred to Public Prosecution to complete further judicial procedures applicable in this regard," it added without giving any further details.

Hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals, including many Westerners, live and work in gas-rich Qatar, one of the wealthiest countries in the world.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)