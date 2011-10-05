LONDON The Bank of England may have to get the big guns out for any second round of quantitative easing to have a real impact on the UK government bond market given yields are already at record lows.

The market is getting ready for a new round of asset purchases with new money, and is betting the Bank will target bonds with longer maturities after focussing on shorter debt the first time round.

Most analysts predict the central bank will start off with a 50 billion pounds injection of cash this month or next, with estimates for the total QE2 programme ranging from 150 billion pounds to 300 billion.

The Bank calculates that its 200 billion pounds of bond purchases between 2009 and 2010 caused bond market yields to drop by around 100 basis points.

But economists say two important developments since 2009 suggest the effect of QE may be less potent this time round, indicating that the central bank will have to stump up far more cash to get the same bang for its buck.

Firstly, soaring gilt prices mean the Bank will get fewer assets for the amount of cash it spends. Secondly, heavy issuance has driven up the size of the gilt market by more than 50 percent since 2009 to just over 1 trillion pounds.

And with yields on all but the shortest gilts having already plunged by around 100 basis points over the summer, there are limits to how much further they can fall.

John Wraith, a fixed-income strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research, calculates that if the Bank announces a 75 billion pound cash injection this week, yields will fall by 20-25 basis points, though the move would soon fizzle out.

"Any rally would run out of steam fairly quickly. I think 50 billion pounds is widely anticipated this month or next, so the market reaction should be reasonably contained."

A recent Reuters poll of 60 economists gave a median prediction that the Bank would begin creating money again in November to the tune of 50 billion pounds.

WHY GO LONG?

Bank policymakers Martin Weale and Adam Posen have both suggested the central bank could focus future purchases on long-dated gilts, where yields still have some scope to fall.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has launched a programme to reduce the cost of long-term borrowing by selling short-term bonds and buying longer maturities, and the Bank discussed, but dismissed, a similar strategy at its September meeting.

Focussing its purchases on long-dated bonds is not free of risks for the Bank, as it could result in a liquidity squeeze in a segment dominated by pension funds, who tend to buy and hold onto their gilts to match their future liabilities.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets estimate that the amount of 20-30 year gilts in freefloat, i.e. not owned by the public sector, totals around 103 billion pounds -- only around half the amount of 3-10 year gilts that are freely available.

In addition, it is questionable whether central bank buying of long-dated debt can have much impact on the wider economy, because mortgage rates are pegged to shorter dated debt, unlike in the United States.

"It doesn't have the same rationale in the UK as in the U.S. Also, I don't think the BoE would pre-commit to anything," said BofA Merrill Lynch's Wraith.

Nonetheless, investors have embraced the idea, causing yields on 20-, 25- and 30-year yields to tumble by around 60 basis points in the last month. The 10-30 segment of the yield curve has flattened by around 30 basis points.

"The common QE trade is 15-20 year, and this sector has outperformed since the (August) Inflation Report," said Anthony O'Brien, strategist at Morgan Stanley.

He reckons yields in this segment could fall by at least another 10 basis points and the 10-30 curve flatten by another 10 basis points if the Bank engages in more QE.

Some analysts even see a chance the central bank will add index-linked gilts to its shopping list, arguing that limiting the availability of such bonds could further encourage investors to include riskier assets in their portfolios.

Yields on short- and medium-dated index-linked bonds have long been in negative territory as investors have sought to protect their cash against high and rising inflation. But they also suggest the market is pricing in ultra-low inflation for many years to come.

Barclays Capital strategist Moyeen Islam argues that the Bank risks distorting market inflation expectations even more if it only buys conventional gilts, noting this was one of the reasons why the Federal Reserve included TIPS in its QE programme.

($1 = 0.649 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh, editing by Mike Peacock)