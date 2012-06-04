A Treetops Hotel staff lights the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Beacon outside the hotel in the Aberdare National Park near the township of Nyeri in central Kenya, June 4, 2012, where the young Princess Elizabeth was staying when she acceded to the throne in 1952. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Spectators wave flags as they watch the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Spectators wave flags as singer Cliff Richard performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha watch during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/pool

Spectators wave Union Flags as they watch singer Robbie Williams perform during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. R REUTERS/David Moir

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William watch during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/pool

Spectators watch Robbie Williams on giant screens during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Singers Gary Barlow (L) and Cheryl Cole perform during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

U.S. musician will.i.am salutes the crowd as he performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Jamaican singer Grace Jones performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

U.S. musician will.i.am (L) and British singer Jessie J perform during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Britain's Queen Elizabeth watches during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/pool

British singer Elton John acknowledges the audience during the Diamond Jubilee concert in honour of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Parker /pool

Crowds watch along The Mall as Paul McCartney performs at the Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in London June 4 , 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/POOL

Australian singer Kylie Minogue performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Singers Gary Barlow (L) and Cheryl Cole leave the stage after performing at the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Spectators watch a performance during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Fireworks mark the end of the Diamond Jubilee concert for Britain's Queen Elizabeth in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Spectators wave Union Flags as Britain's Prince Charles pay tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth on stage during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Fireworks mark the end of the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012 . REUTERS/Ki Price

Queen Elizabeth meets Australian entertainers Rolf Harris (L) and Kylie Minogue backstage at the Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in London June 4 , 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/POOL

Queen Elizabeth meets singers Elton John, Cliff Richard, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones and Paul McCartney (L-R) backstage at the Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in London June 4 , 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/POOL

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) is led onto stage by singer and organiser Gary Barlow the stage during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

People watch as the Jubilee national beacon is lighted up during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

British comedian Peter Kay performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

British tenor Alfie Boe performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Chinese pianist Lang Lang acknowledges applause from the crowd during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Australian musician Rolf Harris performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Jamaican singer Grace Jones performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Singer Cliff Richard performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

U.S. musician will.i.am (L) and British singer Jessie J perform during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Singer Shirley Bassey performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves a Union Flag as she watches with Princes William (2nd R) and Harry (R) during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson

Singer Annie Lennox performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Singer Tom Jones performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Australian singer Kylie Minogue performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

U.S. musician Stevie Wonder performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

British singer Elton John performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in honour of Queen Elizabeth in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker /pool

Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth at the end of her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/pool

Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Britain's Prince Charles (C) leads entertainers and spectators in three cheers for his mother Queen Elizabeth (front L) during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace at the end of the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Four days of nationwide celebrations during which millions of people have turned out to mark the Queen's 60 years on the throne conclude on Tuesday with a church service and carriage procession through central London.

The 86-year-old British monarch will cut a lonely figure as the Diamond Jubilee draws to a close, however, after her husband of 64 years, Prince Philip, was taken to hospital on Monday with a bladder infection.

The 90-year-old will be kept under observation for a few days in a move the palace said was "precautionary", but it takes some of the gloss of what is widely seen as a triumphant jubilee that has cemented the queen's popularity in Britain.

A million people gathered for a spectacular 1,000-vessel pageant on the River Thames on Sunday and hundreds of thousands more packed the wide, red road leading to Buckingham Palace on Monday for a concert featuring Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

Millions more attended street parties up and down the country despite generally inclement weather.

In a tribute to his mother delivered from the concert stage late on Monday, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles sought to sum up public affection for a monarch who is a symbol of stability at a time of economic gloom and political disillusionment.

"As a nation this is our opportunity to thank you and my father for always being there for us, for inspiring us with your selfless duty and service and for making us proud to be British, proud at a time when I know how many of our fellow countrymen are suffering such hardship and difficulties."

His speech was followed by the national anthem and a spectacular fireworks display in front of the sumptuous 775-room palace illuminated with a giant Union Jack flag.

POMP AND PAGEANTRY

Tuesday's events will be more typical of the formal displays of pomp and glittering ceremony for which British royalty is known across the globe.

They begin with the queen, head of state of 16 countries, attending a thanksgiving service in her honour at London's St Paul's Cathedral along with senior members of the royal family.

The spiritual leader of the Anglican church, the Archbishop of Canterbury, will deliver the sermon while Prime Minister David Cameron will give a reading to pay tribute to the queen who came to the throne aged 25 in 1952.

Afterwards the royals will attend receptions at two of the City of London's grandest buildings, Mansion House and the Guildhall, before a diamond jubilee lunch at Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Houses of Parliament.

The queen will then lead a carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace in a 1902 State Landau as military bands play and a 60-gun salute is fired.

Charles, his two sons Prince Harry and Prince William with his wife Kate will follow behind in royal carriages.

The jubilee celebrations end with the royal family making an appearance on the balcony of the palace, with a fly-past by modern and former Royal Air Force aircraft.

So far, the long weekend dedicated to the diamond jubilee has been a success story for the monarchy, their media team and Elizabeth personally.

Polls suggest the crown and the queen herself are more popular than they have been for decades, with one suggesting the hereditary monarch was considered far less out of touch with her people than Cameron and his ministers.

Meanwhile the younger generation of royals, especially William, Harry and Kate, have become the darlings of the British press, once notoriously hostile to the monarchy as it threatened to implode in the 1990s following marital infidelities and the death of Charles's hugely popular first wife, Princess Diana.

Republicans have been vocal in their opposition during the jubilee but have drawn few obvious signs of public backing, although they hope that apathy to the royals felt by some could turn to hostility when the queen is gone and the less popular Charles becomes king.

If nothing else, commentators said the royals had once again provided Britons, suffering through deep public spending cuts and rising unemployment, with an excuse for a party.

"The world has been reminded that, whatever the weather, nobody does pageantry quite like Britain," said an editorial in the Daily Mail newspaper, which prides itself on being the voice of middle-class Britain.

"Long may it continue. And long may the Queen continue to reign."

(Editing by Christopher Wilson)