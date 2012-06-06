Britain's Prince Philip attends the Derby horse race at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London June 2, 2012. Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 90-year-old husband, was taken to hospital with a bladder infection on Monday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The condition of the Queen's 90-year-old husband Philip has "improved considerably" after spending two days in hospital recovering from a bladder infection, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said on Wednesday.

The prince was taken to hospital on Monday, part-way through four days of national celebrations to mark Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne, casting a shadow over some of the proceedings.

The palace said the prince was in "good spirits", but was likely to remain in hospital during the next few days, continuing a treatment of antibiotics for his infection.

The prince, who has been at the Queen's side throughout her long reign and rarely missed a grand state occasion, was a notable absence during some of the diamond jubilee events, including a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral and a horse-drawn procession through the capital.

The Queen cut a slightly subdued figure without her husband of 64 years, despite the close support of her son and heir Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and his new wife Kate as well as brother Harry.

Philip's health had become a cause for concern for the royal family after he underwent an operation to ease a blocked heart artery and spent four days in hospital after being taken ill before Christmas last year.

The Queen was due to attend a lunch for the heads of the Commonwealth on Wednesday.

The celebrations have been regarded as a royal success after millions braved inclement weather to attend a 1,000-vessel flotilla on the Thames, a star-studded concert in front of Buckingham Palace, a horse-drawn procession through London and jubilee parties in communities across the country.

The festivities climaxed with a royal wave from the palace balcony to a sea of people waving red, white and blue Union Jack flags, cheering "God Save the Queen" and singing patriotic songs. It concluded with a televised message from Elizabeth II thanking all involved.

Anti-monarchists were drowned out and severe austerity measures as the result of an economic downturn were largely ignored during the festivities.

