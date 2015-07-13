Commuters at Earls Court underground station attempt to complete their journey on Wednesday evening, in London, Britain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Train drivers' union Aslef said on Monday it had called a second 24-hour strike on the London Underground rail network for next month over plans to introduce a new night service.

A union spokesman said the stoppage would begin at 9:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) on Wednesday Aug. 5.

Last Thursday, the first 24-hour stoppage by Aslef drivers and three other rail unions brought the "Tube" to a complete halt and caused travel chaos in London.

The unions are unhappy with the pay and terms offered by London Underground (LU) to implement a 24-hour service at weekends on some lines, starting in September.

Earlier this month, the unions rejected a final offer from LU bosses which included an average 2 percent pay rise, a 2,000 pound ($3,070) "transition bonus" for night-time drivers and a 500-pound one-off payment.

London Underground said in a statement it was willing to hold talks this week to resolve the issue.

Steve Griffiths, London Underground’s Chief Operating Officer, added: "We have made a very fair and reasonable offer on pay and the introduction of the Night Tube and we continue to urge the trade unions to put it to their members."

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden)