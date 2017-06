FILE PHOTO: A man walks into Bank Underground station outside the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON Britain's RMT transport union said on Friday it was suspending a three-day strike due to start on Sunday, which had looked set to cause widespread closures to London Underground stations, disrupting travel for millions of Londoners.

RMT said London Underground had agreed to reinstate 533 of 953 jobs for Tube staff that had previously been axed.

Transport for London (TfL), operator of the Tube network, had said many stations in central London would not open at all or close at short notice if the three days of industrial action went ahead as scheduled on Sunday evening.

