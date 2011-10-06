Director of Save Our Savings, Jason Riddle smashes a paper mache pig during a protest outside the Bank of England in the City London October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON British savers smashed a huge papier mache pig outside the Bank of England on Thursday in protest at the bank's decision to launch an asset-buying drive that they fear will boost inflation and erode their savings.

The Bank's decision to buy up a further 75 billion pounds of assets -- known as "quantitative easing" -- to try to kickstart the stagnant economy would deal yet another blow to savers, according to supporters of the "Save our Savers" campaign.

"This is the worst news we could have possibly hoped for -- it's appalling," co-founder of the campaign, Simon Rose, said.

" have run out of ideas and we're the ones who are going to get it in the neck."

Savers have already been squeezed by ultra-low interest rates and high inflation.

With interest rates at a record low of 0.5 percent, and inflation at 4.5 percent -- more than double the target -- pensioners have been hit particularly hard, protesters said.

"My savings are meant to keep me in a lifestyle in which I will not have to sponge off the state, but the way things are going I may very well have to -- so that will be a very good outcome for the country and the Bank of England, won't it?," pensioner Ray Adams told Reuters.

Marilyn Mackay, 71, was training to become a psychologist in 2008, but was forced to stop due to lack of funds.

"Suddenly all the money I needed to be in London and continue my training got whisked away. It just leaves me feeling very impotent and very angry. It's almost like we are paying so others can get out of the debt crisis," Mackay said.

The paper pig, hit repeatedly with an oversized mallet, represented British savings, demonstrators said.

"Savers are being hammered. Inflation has been 4.5-5 percent for two years now and interest rates are at an all time low," said co-founder of the group, Jason Riddle.

"Savers are going to suffer even more -- it's just another nail in the coffin," he added.

The Bank declined comment on the demonstration.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)