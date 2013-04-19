LONDON Britain is not cutting its budget deficit too quickly, Fitch said on Friday as it waded into a fierce political debate over how aggressively the government should pursue its austerity programme.

"The current pace of deficit reduction doesn't seem excessive," Fitch Managing Director David Riley told Reuters. "Other countries in Europe are cutting at a similar speed or even faster."

Fitch became the second international ratings agency to strip Britain of its triple A credit rating on Friday, citing a weaker economic and fiscal outlook.

The agency returned the outlook on the rating to "stable" but Riley said a further downgrade would be in the offing if either growth did not pick up as he expected or if debt stayed high for longer.

Fitch is forecasting British growth of 0.8 percent this year, 1.8 percent next year, and an average of 2.0-2.25 percent over the next 10 years.

"Another risk is that a lot of the deficit reduction is falling into the next parliament, so it's not just the plans of this government but also what the next government plans to do," Riley said.

(Reporting by Christina Fincher, editing by Olesya Dmitracova)