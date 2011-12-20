LONDON An annual report on Britain's sovereign debt by credit ratings agency Moody's shows it remains vulnerable to the euro zone debt crisis, the country's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Government's deficit reduction plan has helped restore confidence in the UK economy and keep interest rates low," a Treasury spokesman said.

"However, as Moody's report points out, the UK is not immune to the problems facing our trading partners in the euro area; the crisis is having a chilling effect across Europe and it is important that the euro area continues to take decisive action to fix their problems".

Moody's noted that Britain's top Aaa debt rating is predicated on the country's significant structural strengths, but the country faced formidable and rising challenges.

(Reporting by David Milliken)