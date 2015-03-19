Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne holds up his budget case as he stands with members of his treasury team outside number 11 Downing Street, before delivering his budget to the Hoiuse of Commons, in central London March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)

LONDON Credit ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday that it would be unlikely to restore Britain's top-notch sovereign credit rating until government debt started to fall steadily as a percentage of national income.

"An upgrade to 'AAA' is unlikely without a lower and steadily declining government debt ratio," Fitch said in a statement.

British Chancellor George Osborne said in his annual budget statement on Wednesday that Britain's government debt-to-GDP ratio would peak in the current financial year, and fall by a small amount in the new tax year starting in April.

The agency also said no political party looked likely to win a majority in May 7's national election, which could constrain policymaking by the next government.

