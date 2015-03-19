Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
LONDON Credit ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday that it would be unlikely to restore Britain's top-notch sovereign credit rating until government debt started to fall steadily as a percentage of national income.
"An upgrade to 'AAA' is unlikely without a lower and steadily declining government debt ratio," Fitch said in a statement.
British Chancellor George Osborne said in his annual budget statement on Wednesday that Britain's government debt-to-GDP ratio would peak in the current financial year, and fall by a small amount in the new tax year starting in April.
The agency also said no political party looked likely to win a majority in May 7's national election, which could constrain policymaking by the next government.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.