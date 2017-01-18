HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON Ratings agency Fitch said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Theresa May's timescale for reaching a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union was "ambitious", and that the uncertainty would weigh on Britain's credit rating.
"We will continue to focus on the degree to which the Brexit process risks damaging UK medium-term economic prospects and public finances," Fitch said in a statement in response to a major speech from May on Tuesday.
"The range of possible Brexit outcomes remains wide and the envisaged timescale for reaching a UK-EU trade agreement ambitious," it added.
May hopes to reach a trade agreement during the two years of formal talks to leave the EU which she plans to start within two or three months.
Fitch downgraded Britain's credit rating to 'AA' with a negative outlook after June's Brexit vote.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.