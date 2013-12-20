LONDON Standard & Poor's confirmed Britain's last remaining triple A credit rating on Friday, but said it could cut the top-notch ranking if the country's economic recovery was not sustained.

Rival ratings agencies Moody's and Fitch both downgraded Britain from AAA earlier this year.

S&P affirmed the UK's long term sovereign rating at AAA/A-1+

and said the government continued to benefit from its "exceptional monetary flexibility".

By contrast, it cut its long-term rating on the European Union to AA-plus from AAA on Friday, citing rising tensions on regional budget negotiations.

The agency said that, while Britain's economy was recovering on the back of private consumption and residential investment, the outlook remained negative, reflecting risks to the sustainability of economic growth.

The Moody's and Fitch downgrades were a blow to finance minister George Osborne, whose refusal to ease back on his austerity drive to help cut the fiscal deficit has been somewhat vindicated by a turnaround in the economy.

Headline GDP numbers for the third quarter confirmed that Britain, until recently a laggard, now has one of the fastest-growing economies among the world's rich countries with an annualised growth rate of over 3 percent.

But this month, Fitch's new chief sovereign analyst said it would take time for Britain to win back the top rating, stressing it would take more than just a couple of good quarters of growth to prove its recovery was sustainable.

S&P confirmed the AAA/A-1+ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on the Bank of England.

S&P also maintained Ireland's long-term sovereign rating at BBB+/A-2 and the outlook at positive. It expects the government to reduce its debt burden through budgetary consolidation and asset sales as the domestic economy improves, following its exit from an EU/IMF bailout this month.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Sam Cage, John Stonestreet)