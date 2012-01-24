LONDON Bonuses paid to senior executives at majority state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland will be far lower this year than last, British Treasury minister Danny Alexander said on Tuesday.

"We are certainly looking very hard at the remuneration proposals this year and I can assure him that bonuses will be far, far lower than they were last year," Alexander told parliament, referring to proposed bonuses for senior executives at RBS.

(Reporting by Matt Falloon; Editing by Adrian Croft)