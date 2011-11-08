LONDON A pilot in the British Royal Air Force's Red Arrows aerobatic display team died on Tuesday after being ejected from his jet while the aircraft was on the ground, the Ministry of Defence said.

It was the second death to hit the team in three months. A pilot was killed when his plane crashed at an air show in August.

The latest incident happened at RAF Scampton, the base in eastern England which is home to the squadron.

The pilot's next of kin had been informed but had asked for a delay before his name is released.

The display team was formed in 1965 and has performed more than 4,000 displays in 52 countries.

