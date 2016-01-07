LONDON British new car registrations are likely to be flat in 2016 after four years of strong rises including an all-time high last year, an industry body said on Thursday.

Full-year sales in 2015 rose 6.3 percent to 2.63 million units, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

The previous record for registrations in Britain was set in 2003 when 2.58 million new cars were sold. But SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said 2016 was unlikely to record further growth.

"The outlook remains positive with every reason to expect the market to hold broadly steady in 2016," he said.

The SMMT has previously said sales were likely to slip back slightly over the next couple of years.

Sales of Volkswagen-branded cars, which fell 10 percent in October and 20 percent November in the aftermath of the diesel emissions cheating scandal, recovered somewhat in December recording a fall of just 0.4 percent.

VW's Skoda and Audi both saw registration figures rise last month but Seat fell 46 percent, ending the year down 11 percent.

Car sales in Britain, Europe's second-biggest auto market after Germany, fell sharply after the 2007-8 financial crisis but have gradually recovered, returning in 2014 to pre-crisis levels at 2.48 million.

British consumers have benefited from low interest rates and the strengthening of sterling against the euro which has made it cheaper to import cars from nations such as Germany and France.

John Leech, UK head of automotive at auditor KPMG, said sales were now likely to plateau after the surge in the last few years after surpassing pre-crisis levels.

"My forecast is that new car sales will slip back 1 per cent in 2016, with the first half of the year stronger than the second half," he said.

Most economists polled by Reuters expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates for the first time since before the financial crisis in the second quarter of this year, making it marginally more expensive to meet repayments on car purchases.

Diesel vehicle sales rose 3 percent in 2015, suggesting that the Volkswagen scandal did not have a major impact on demand for that sector of the market. Sales of petrol-fuelled cars were up 8.4 percent.

Alternative-fuel vehicles, primarily plug-in hybrids and pure electric models, rose 40 percent to take their largest ever market share of 2.8 percent.

