LONDON British new car registrations hit an all-time high last year, an industry body said on Thursday, helped by rising consumer confidence, the strength of the pound and cheap car loans.

Full-year car sales rose 6.3 percent to 2.63 million in 2015, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said, confirming what two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Volkswagen, which saw sales across several of its major brands fall in October and November in the aftermath of the diesel emissions cheating scandal, saw full-year sales of its VW-branded cars rise 4 percent last year.

However, sales of its Skoda brand ended the year down 1 percent and Seat finished 11 percent lower after a nearly 50 percent drop in sales in December.

(Reporting By Costas Pitas, editing by Andy Bruce)