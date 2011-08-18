LONDON Financial regulators like those at the Bank of England need to help markets overcome an exaggerated risk aversion that threatens to hamper the economic recovery, top Bank official Andrew Haldane said on Thursday.

Markets' short-termist perspective has led to an unduly pessimistic outlook that is worsening the effect of headwinds from some necessary responses to the crisis, such as public and private sector debt reduction, said Haldane, the Bank's Executive Director for Financial Stability.

"Memories of financial disaster are now fresh, as after the Great Depression (of the 1930s), causing an over-estimation of the probability of a repeat disaster," Haldane wrote in a paper published by the Bank.

"In these situations, psychological scarring is likely to result in risk appetite and risk-taking being lower than reality might suggest. Risk will be overpriced," he said. "Today, the very disaster myopia that caused the crisis may be retarding the recovery."

The Bank itself has not always been a source of economic optimism.

Governor Mervyn King said earlier this weak the euro zone debt crisis and the recent stock market slump were a particular concern and a further escalation would hit Britain hard.

Haldane said that the Financial Policy Committee, a new regulatory counterpart to the body within the Bank that sets Britain's interest rates, had to ensure that the financial system was taking sufficient risk to keep credit flowing.

"The FPC, like the MPC, needs to act ... in response to these developments," he said. "Its job is to cushion the fall as well as arrest the rise in credit and debt."

One way was to encourage banks to put an increase in capital buffers ahead of distributing profits to shareholders or staff, as the FPC had suggested. "Additional retained profits could then be used either as insurance against future risk and/or to finance extra lending," he said.

Regulators should also communicate clearly when markets overpriced risk.

"A more optimistic popular narrative might have a role to play in helping correct today's market pessimism," he said.

Finally, regulators should lean against the wind to moderate the credit cycle. "The Basel Committee (on banking reform) has recently developed guidelines for one potential macro-prudential tool -- banks' counter-cyclical capital buffer," he said.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by John Stonestreet)