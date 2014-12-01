The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON Britain's financial regulator has imposed stricter rules on companies that help people to find a loan, saying some credit brokers were treating customers in a "blatantly unfair" way and causing serious harm.

In its first move to impose rules without public consultation, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that credit brokers will be banned from charging fees and requesting customers' payment details unless the brokers provide clear information in advance.

Credit brokers are a gateway to payday lenders, a sector the FCA has already cracked down on by introducing a cap on interest rates from January, when the tougher rules on credit brokers also come in.

The new rules require that brokers first make clear to customers with whom they are dealing, the size of the fee and how that fee will be payable. A broker must include its legal name, not only a trading name, in all advertising and state prominently that it is a broker and not the actual lender.

Customers will also have a 14-day right of cancellation for contracts made online.

"That we have had to take these measures does not paint this market in a particularly good light," FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said in a statement.

"I hope that other firms will take note that where we see evidence of customers being treated in a blatantly unfair way, we will move quickly to protect consumers from further harm."

John Lamidey, a policy advisor for the Consumer Credit Trade Association, an industry body, said the CCTA agreed that brokers should not charge fees unless customers know what they are for.

"The regulator ... has the ability and power to move a lot quicker than we can and can enforce the rules," Lamidey said.

UK consumer watchdog Which? welcomed the FCA's new rules and called on it to stamp out unfair practices elsewhere in the credit market to stop people being drawn into unmanageable debt.

Andrea Leadsom, a junior UK finance minister, welcomed the action taken by the FCA to clamp down on "appalling practice".

But introducing rules without public consultation is a significant shift in approach and only time will tell if the FCA will be challenged, said Michael Ruck, a financial services lawyer at Pinsent Masons.

The FCA said seven brokers had so far been stopped from taking on new business and three further cases had been referred for enforcement action.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman and Pravin Char)