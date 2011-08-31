LONDON Britain's markets watchdog will issue its first "health alert" shortly to warn about risky financial products in a bid to halt the string of costly mis-selling scandals in recent years.

"I expect us to start issuing warnings soon," Margaret Cole, Financial Services Authority's interim managing director of business conduct, told Reuters.

Alerts to firms as well as to consumers will be public and financial lawyers are already warning clients the regulator is keen to make an example of a company.

The latest mis-selling scandal involves wrongful sales of insurance policies to cover people's potential inability to repay debts - known as payment protection insurance. Many customers were never able to make a claim, and banks now face a bill of over 6 billion pounds in compensation.

Cole said she was not going to wait for anticipated tougher consumer protection powers from Britain or the European Union over the next two to three years to introduce its "product intervention" blueprint.

The crackdown has already begun, she said.

"We've been asking for minutes of product approval meetings and there are examples where we have told a firm to go back and add features to a product to bring about greater comfort on our part," Cole said.

The UK regulator will also delay licences if a company's business model relies on a "novel product" with a suspect design, Cole said.

The FSA will also look at product margins after the "enormous" profits chalked up in PPI, Cole said.

"It's a good flag, profitability," she said.

The watchdog has no informal rule of thumb yet on what is a fair margin, but has not ruled out such a step.

"We are not at that point yet. There is more to be developed here. We have an open mind on whether we should have price caps," Cole said.

The FSA will be scrapped next year and its enforcement powers put into a new standalone Financial Conduct Authority from the start of 2013.

Cole is expected to become one of the top officials at the FCA whose acting chief executive, Martin Wheatley, takes up the reins on Thursday.

The British government is expected to give the FCA powers to ban for up to a year "toxic" products that are damaging for consumers.

Traditionally the FSA has regulated disclosures on products and the employees who sell them and not the product content.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)