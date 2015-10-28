LONDON British wave energy developer Aquamarine Power has called in administrators to manage the business and seek a sale or investment due to a lack of private sector finance, it said on Wednesday.

Two partners from the accountancy firm BDO LLP have appointed joint administrators and will now take over the running of the Edinburgh-based firm, with a view to selling the company as a going concern.

The 14 employees of the firm have been retained.

The company has designed, built and is testing full-scale wave energy machines, called Oyster.

"Whilst the company has seen many successes over the last few months, including securing a 800,000 euro (578,840 pounds) grant from the EU as well as a 2 million pound ($3 million) contract from Wave Energy Scotland, the economic climate has significantly affected the business," BDO business restructuring partner James Stephen said in a statement.

"The lack of private sector backing to supplement public funding support placed the company under cash flow strain and the directors concluded the best prospect of concluding a transaction was via the protection of administration," he added.

Aquamarine Power Chief Executive Paddy O'Kane added that new private sector funding is now required to delivery the company's technology.

The wave and tidal power industry is in its infancy in Britain and development costs remain high.

The government had aimed to have around 200-300 megawatts of wave and tidal power installed by 2020.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)