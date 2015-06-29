LONDON Britain's second capacity market auction, designed to ensure there is enough electricity supply in winter, will be open to companies in continental Europe as well as domestic suppliers, the government said on Monday.

The auction, which will take place in December, seeks to secure 45.4 gigawatts (GW) of electricity for the winter of 2019/2020, the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said.

Britain has around 4 GW of capacity available via interconnectors from France, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. "This year interconnectors are eligible to participate, increasing the competitive pressure ... and helping to ensure that security of supply is delivered at least cost to consumers," DECC said in a statement.

The interconnector operators will be able to bid up to a maximum amount of capacity determined by DECC.

Under the capacity market system, introduced by the government to help drive investment in its electricity sector and ensure the country has enough power during times of high demand, the owners of power plants will be paid to provide electricity at short notice.

"This will encourage the investment we need to replace older power stations and provide backup for more intermittent and inflexible low-carbon generation sources," DECC said.

The government said it could also launch another auction for the 2019/2020 period in 2018 for a further 2.5 GW if more capacity is needed.

Britain's first capacity auction, held in December last year to cover the 2018/19 winter, cost the government almost 1 billion pounds.

The government will also hold a separate demand-side response auction for 1.5 GW in January 2016, which will pay offices and factories to reduce electricity use during the winter of 2016/17.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)