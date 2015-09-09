LONDON Britain will remove pre-accreditation for all new participants in its Feed-in-Tariff scheme from Oct. 1 in a move to further curb the over-allocation of renewables subsidies, it said on Wednesday.

Pre-accreditation allows a renewables project developer to lock in the subsidy rate well before construction work to acquire the necessary planning and environmental permits.

Although the subsidy level may have reduced by the time electricity begins to be generated, it could mean the developer will receive a higher subsidy agreed when the plant was in the planning stage but not guaranteed to go ahead.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)