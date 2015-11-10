LONDON Britain does not have the right policies in place to ensure it will meet a legally-binding European renewable energy target, Britain’s Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change said on Tuesday.

The target is for Britain to meet 15 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2020 but it had achieved just over 6 percent by the end of 2014.

Earlier this year, Energy Secretary Amber Rudd told the House of Commons Britain was meeting its renewable targets, but on Tuesday said this would be unlikely without a huge policy shift.

“We don’t have the right policies, particularly in transport and heat in order to make those 2020 targets,” Rudd told a cross-party committee of MPs.

The electricity sector is on course to meet its expected contribution towards meeting the overall goal but energy used in the transport and heat are well off the pace of what is needed.

“I am concerned about the work done in transport and in heat ... I have been writing to other ministers in other departments, particularly transport, to urge them to work across Government to ensure we make this target,” Rudd said.

No one from Britain’s Department of Transport was immediately available to comment on whether it was likely to launch new initiatives to increase the use of renewable fuels such as biodiesel.

Rudd said she hoped to be able to launch new policies to increase renewable energy use for heating and that discussions were ongoing with the Treasury about what could be done.

It is unclear how much Britain would be fined for missing the EU renewable target but the EU's highest courts in Luxembourg have the right to order payment of a fine for every day a country is found to be in breach of EU law.

Rudd told the MPs Britain could use an EU loophole to meet the target - something known as statistical transfer - which would see it pay other, greener, EU countries overshooting their targets, to make up the difference.

But industry experts have warned this approach could end up being more expensive than the EU fines.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale. Editing by Jane Merriman)