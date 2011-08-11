LONDON Mortgage lenders repossessed 7 percent fewer homes in the first half of 2011 than they did in the first half of 2010, their industry body said on Thursday.

The Council of Mortgage lenders said that 9,000 repossessions took place in the second quarter of 2011, down from 9,100 in the first quarter. For the first six months of 2011 as a whole, repossessions totalled 18,100 versus 19,500 in the same period of 2010.

"Mortgage repayment problems have stabilised against a current backdrop of stable employment and low interest rates," CML director general Paul Smee said.

The CML forecasts 40,000 repossessions will take place this year, rising to 45,000 in 2012 -- equivalent to 0.4 percent of properties. Around 1.6 percent of mortgages are expected to suffer from arrears totalling 2.5 percent or more of the total sum owed.

(Reporting by David Milliken)