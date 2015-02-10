Shoppers carry bags along Oxford street during the final weekend of shopping before Christmas in London December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Feb 10 British retail spending accelerated last month as shoppers splashed out more than usual in the January sales, while food sales rose for the second month in a row, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

The British Retail Consortium said retail spending was 1.6 percent higher this January than a year ago, following a 1.0 percent year-on-year rise in December.

The survey was the latest to suggest Britain's consumers are becoming more willing to spend after a recent end to years of falling real incomes, and that they will continue to be the driving force behind the country's economy -- the main battleground for May 7's national election.

"The clothing, toys and household appliances sectors particularly benefited from this spending spree, notching up year-on-year growth against tough comparables from the year before," said David McCorquodale, at survey sponsor KPMG.

But he added that retailers have been caught in a "difficult cycle", with demand driven almost solely by discounts.

"This promotion-led environment risks becoming the new normal -- retailers are struggling to persuade consumers to break the habit and go back to the traditional sales cycle."

Retail spending on the BRC's like-for-like measure -- which excludes new stores and more closely reflects how stores report sales to shareholders -- rose 0.2 percent on the year, compared with a 0.4 percent decline in December.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast faster growth of 0.5 percent.

