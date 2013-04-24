FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON British retail sales fell in April for the first time in eight months, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on Wednesday.
The sales balance in the CBI's monthly distributive trades survey dropped to -1 from zero in March, its weakest since August. Analysts had expected a modest rise.
The expected sales balance for May dropped to -6, its lowest since February 2012.
"Retailers were frustrated this month by the ongoing stagnation in sales growth," said Barry Williams, an executive at supermarket chain Asda and chair of the CBI panel. "This may be explained in part by the unseasonal weather we suffered, but there is no doubt that high street conditions are tricky with consumers lacking the confidence to go out and spend."
LONDON Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union..
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.