LONDON, Feb 24 - British shop sales cooled for a second month in February and retailers' expectations for sales in the month ahead eased to their lowest level since 2013, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

The sales balance of the Confederation of British Industry's distributive trades survey fell to +10 from +16 in January, below the forecast of +12 in a Reuters poll of economist.

A measure of expected sales for the month ahead fell to +2 from +10, its lowest level since May 2013, while the survey showed retailers expect to scale back investment spending slightly in the year ahead.

"Overall, conditions remain challenging for retailers," Rain Newton-Smith, director of economics at the CBI, said.

"Although sales have continued to grow and optimism has risen, expectations for sales growth are lacklustre and retailers are still wary of investing."

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

