LONDON Below is a summary of how Britain's retailers fared over Christmas, the busiest trading period of the year, which was given a kick start by discounts on "Black Friday", Nov. 28, and ended with post-Christmas clearances.
HOUSE OF FRASER
Sector: Department stores
Like-for-like sales (ex VAT) rose 8.0 percent in the six weeks to Jan. 3.
JOHN LEWIS [JLP.UL]
Sector: Department stores
Like-for-like sales rose 4.8 percent in the five weeks to Dec. 27.
NEXT (NXT.L)
Sector: Clothing, homewares
Full-price sales rose 2.9 percent in the 58 days between Oct. 28 and Dec. 25, towards the upper end of its previous guidance.
WAITROSE [JLP.UL]
Sector: Food
Like-for-like sales rose 2.8 percent in the five weeks to Jan. 3.
