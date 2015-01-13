Below is a summary of how Britain's retailers fared over Christmas, the busiest trading period of the year, which was given a kick start by discounts on "Black Friday", Nov. 28, and ended with post-Christmas clearances.

AO WORLD (AO.L)

Sector: Domestic appliances

Website revenue rose 38 percent in the three months to Dec. 31.

ASOS (ASOS.L)

Sector: Clothing

Retail sales rose 15 percent in the six weeks to Jan. 9.

BOOHOO (BOOH.L)

Sector: Clothing

Group total sales rose 25 percent in the four months to Dec. 31.

DEBENHAMS (DEB.L)

Sector: Department stores

Like-for-like sales rose 4.9 percent in the four weeks to Jan. 10.

DUNELM (DNLM.L)

Sector: Homeware

Like-for-like sales rose 4.2 percent in the quarter ending Dec. 27.

FAT FACE

Sector: Clothing

Retail like-for-like sales rose 5 percent in the five weeks to Jan. 3.

GREGGS (GRG.L)

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales rose 8.2 percent in the five weeks to Jan. 3.

HOUSE OF FRASER

Sector: Department stores

Like-for-like sales (ex VAT) rose 8.0 percent in the six weeks to Jan. 3.

JOHN LEWIS [JLP.UL]

Sector: Department stores

Like-for-like sales rose 4.8 percent in the five weeks to Dec. 27.

MAJESTIC WINE MJW.L

Sector: Beverages

Like-for-like sales at UK stores rose 1.1 percent in the 10 weeks from 28 October to 5 January 2015.

MARKS & SPENCER (MKS.L)

Sector: Food, clothing, homewares

Total UK like-for-like sales fell 2.7 percent in the 13 weeks to Dec. 27. General Merchandise like-for-like sales fell 5.8 percent in the period, with food sales on the same measure up 0.1 percent.

MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP (MCLSM.L)

Sector: Newsagent, convenience

Like-for-like sales fell 0.9 percent in the six weeks to Jan. 11.

MORRISONS (MRW.L)

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales excluding fuel fell 3.1 percent in the six weeks to Jan. 4.

NEXT (NXT.L)

Sector: Clothing, homewares

Full-price sales rose 2.9 percent in the 58 days between Oct. 28 and Dec. 25, towards the upper end of its previous guidance.

SAINSBURY'S (SBRY.L)

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales excluding fuel fell 1.7 percent in the 14 weeks to Jan. 3.

TED BAKER (TED.L)

Sector: Clothing

Retail sales rose 22.8 percent in the 8 week period from Nov. 9 Nov to Jan. 3.

TESCO (TSCO.L)

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales fell 0.5 pct in the six weeks to Jan. 3.

WAITROSE [JLP.UL]

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales rose 2.8 percent in the five weeks to Jan. 3.

