British retailers are updating investors on their performance over a Christmas season which was kick-started by "Black Friday" discounts on Nov. 27 and ended with year-end clearance sales.

Following are summaries of how they performed.

Jan. 21:

HALFORDS (HFD.L)

Halfords' like-for-like sales were flat over the quarter to Jan. 15. A fall in sales of motoring products was offset by a recovery in cycling-related sales and cost savings leaving its full-year profit forecast intact.

Jan. 20:

PETS AT HOME (PETSP.L)

Britain's biggest pet shop group, Pets at Home, said trading for the fiscal year remained in line with forecasts as it posted a 7.1 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.

Jan. 14:

TESCO (TSCO.L)

Tesco reported a much better-than-expected 1.3 percent rise in UK like-for-like sales in the six weeks to Jan. 9, buoyed by lower prices and more staff, indicating Britain's biggest supermarket may finally be recovering.

BURBERRY (BRBY.L)

A return to growth in mainland China enabled fashion house Burberry to post a 1 percent rise in retail sales in its third quarter to Dec. 31, after missing forecasts in the first half.

HOME RETAIL HOME.L

Home Retail's Argos missed forecasts with a 2.2 percent fall in like-for-like sales over the 18 weeks to Jan. 2, potentially strengthening the appeal of any offer from supermarket suitor Sainsbury's (SBRY.L).

ASOS (ASOS.L)

British online fashion retailer ASOS reported a 25 percent rise in UK sales in the Sept. to Dec. period. International sales were up 20 percent, reflecting a recovery in the United States and Europe.

PRIMARK (AB FOODS) (ABF.L)

Parent AB Foods said Primark's like-for-like sales were lower in the nine weeks to Jan. 2. It blamed mild winter weather and shrugged off the fall as a blip.

JD SPORTS FASHION (JD.L)

JD Sports Fashion said it expected full-year profit above market expectations after a "very strong" Christmas, sending its shares to an all-time high.

Jan. 13:

SAINSBURY'S (SBRY.L)

Sainsbury's reported a better-than-expected 0.4 percent fall in like-for-like sales in its Christmas quarter, saying it had traded well in a highly competitive market. It said its sales in the second half would be better than the first.

TED BAKER (TED.L)

Fashion brand Ted Baker reported a 10 percent rise in retail sales in the eight weeks to Jan. 9, saying its distinctive styles helped it to overcome weak demand for winter clothes.

GAME DIGITAL (GMDG.L)

Video games retailer Game Digital saw an improvement in trading over the period just before and after Christmas, with its gross transaction value down 0.4 percent in the three weeks to Jan. 9, compared with a 6.7 percent drop in the 21 weeks to Dec. 19.

DUNELM (DNLM.L)

Homewares retailer Dunelm reported a 3.9 percent rise in total like-for-like sales for the 13 weeks to Jan. 2, an outcome it termed "reasonable".

Jan. 12:

MORRISONS (MRW.L)

Supermarket Morrisons posted a surprise 0.2 percent rise in like-for-like sales, its first growth in three years confounding average market forecast of a 2 percent decline.

DEBENHAMS (DEB.L)

Department store chain Debenhams fared better than rivals with a 1.9 percent rise in underlying sales for the 19 weeks to Jan. 9, beating analyst expectations. It said planned reductions in stock of winter coats and jackets paid off.

AO WORLD (AO.L)

Online domestic appliances retailer AO World said it increased revenue by 35 percent in the three months to end-December.

BOOHOO.COM (BOOH.L)

Online fashion retailer boohoo.com reported a 45 percent in revenue for the four months to end-December, and said it expected revenue growth for the year to end-February to be marginally above its previous guidance of 30 to 35 percent.

Jan. 8:

SPORTS DIRECT (SPD.L)

Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sportswear retailer, warned that annual profit could be up to 40 million pounds ($58 million) lower than guidance issued less than a month ago, with the weather again cited as a factor.

Jan. 7:

MARKS & SPENCER (MKS.L)

Like-for-like sales at the general merchandise division which covers clothes, shoes and homewares fell 5.8 percent in the quarter which includes the Christmas trading period. However, M&S said it enjoyed its best ever Christmas in the food division.

POUNDLAND PLND.L The discount retailer had "disappointing" festive sales, with two thirds of its 29 percent rise in sales coming from the acquisition of rival 99p stores last year. It downgraded profit expectations profit to the lower end of forecasts ranging from 39.8 million to 45.8 million pounds.

Jan. 6:

JOHN LEWIS PARTNERSHIP [JLPLC.UL] [JLP.UL]

John Lewis maintained its full-year profit guidance thanks to a strong Christmas performance from its department stores which reported robust fashion sales. That helped to offset a more subdued performance from the group's upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose.

Jan. 5:

NEXT (NXT.L)

The clothing retailer blamed mild weather for a disappointing performance after full-price sales rose just 0.4 percent in the two months to Dec. 24. It now expects to make a 2015-16 pretax profit of 817 million pounds, towards the lower end of previous guidance.

