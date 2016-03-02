A customer carries a shopping basket at an Asda store in northwest London, Britain, in this file photograph dated August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/files

LONDON Britain's Co-operative Group [42TE.L] has added fuel to the country's supermarket price war with another wave of cuts.

The company, which is the UK's fifth-largest supermarket chain by sales, said on Wednesday that the price reductions on more than 200 of its own-brand British-sourced meat and poultry products would total 75 million pounds ($105 million).

The Co-op's move follows salvos already fired this year by Wal-Mart's (WMT.N) Asda, Morrisons (MRW.L) and discounter Aldi [ALDIEI.UL].

A supermarket price war is regularly cited in official data as a factor bearing down on UK inflation.

Asda and Morrisons, the third and fourth-largest groups among the so-called Big Four, have joined market leader Tesco (TSCO.L) and No.2 player Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) in cutting prices to try to narrow the gap with Aldi and fellow German discounter Lidl [LIDUK.UL], who have been winning market share.

Industry data published last month showed that Co-op was the fastest growing non-discounter for the first time since 2011.

($1 = 0.7115 pounds)

