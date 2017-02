With shoppers' disposable incomes squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures, UK retailers faced the toughest trading conditions since 2008 at Christmas.

Following is a summary of how they fared:

RETAILER/RIC/PERFORMANCE SECTOR

ASOS Clothing

Sales up 10 pct in 3 months to December 31, international up 93 pct

Alliance Boots Health & beauty

Boots UK like-for-like sales up 4.1 pct in 5 weeks to December 31.

Revenue up 22 pct in 3 months to December 31.

Clinton Cards Cards, gifts

Like-for-like sales up 0.4 pct in 5 wks to Jan

Co-operative Group Food

Like-for-like food sales, inc VAT, ex fuel Up 3.1 pct in 4 weeks to December 31.

Debenhams Dept. Store

Like-for-like sales, ex VAT, flat in 18 weeks to Jan 7.

Dixons Electricals

Like-for-like sales down 5 pct in 12 weeks to January 7.

Dunelm Homewares

Like-for-like sales up 1.1 pct in 26 weeks to December 31.

Game Computer games

Like-for-like sales down 12.9 pct in 8 weeks to January 7.

Greggs Baker

Like-for-like sales up 5.1 pct in 5 weeks to January 7.

HMV Entertainment

Like-for-like sales down 8.2 pct in 5 wks to December 31.

Halfords Automotive products

Retail like-for-like sales down 4.8 pct in 13 weeks to December 30.

Home Retail Homewares, DIY

Like-for-like sales down 8.8 pct at Argos in 18 weeks to December 31, Homebase

lfl sales down 2.6 pct.

House of Fraser Dept. Store

Like-for-like sales, inc VAT, up 11.1 pct in 5 weeks to December 31.

JD Sports Sports fashion

Like-for-like sales up 0.1 pct, ex VAT, in 5 weeks to January 7.

JJB Sports Sportswear

Like-for-like sales up 5 pct in 4 wks to December 26.

John Lewis Dept. store

Like-for-like sales up 6.2 pct in 5 wks to December 31.

Kesa Electricals Electricals

Darty France like-for-like sales down 4.7 pct in 10 weeks to January 8, Comet

sales down 14.5 pct.

Majestic Wine Wine & beer

Like-for-like sales up 4.0 pct in 9 weeks to January 2.

Maplin Consumer electronics

Like-for-like sales up 1.4 pct in 4 weeks to December 31.

Matalan Clothing, homewares

Like-for-like sales up 9.9 pct in 5 weeks to December 31.

Marks & Spencer Clothing, homewares

Like-for-like sales, ex food VAT, up 0.5 pct in 13 weeks to December 31.

Mothercare Mother and baby products

UK like-for-like sales down 3.0 pct in 13 weeks to January 7.

Mulberry Luxury goods

16 weeks to January 14 retail sales up 30 pct.

N Brown Home Shopping

Sales up 2.3 pct in 19 weeks to January 7

New Look Clothing

Like-for-like sales, inc VAT, up 3.6 pct in 5 weeks to December 31.

Next Clothing

August 1 to December 24 total sales up 3.1 pct.

Ocado Online grocery

December sales up 16 pct.

Poundland General retail

5 weeks to January 1 like-for-like sales up 5.9 pct

Sainsbury Food

Like-for-like sales, ex fuel and VAT, up 1.2 pct in 14 weeks to January 7.

Shop Direct Home shopping

Total sales up 9 pct in 6 wks to December 31. [ID:nWLA1083]

SuperGroup Fashion

Like-for-like sales up 5.8 pct in 9 weeks to January 1.

Ted Baker Clothing

Retail sales up 15.7 pct in 8 weeks to January 7.

Tesco Food

Like-for-like sales down 2.3 pct, ex fuel and VAT, in six weeks to January 7.

Thorntons Confection

Store like-for-like sales fell 4.2 pct in 14 weeks to January 7.

Topps Tiles Tiling

Like-for-like sales down 13 pct in 1st 13 weeks of year.

Wm Morrison Food

Like-for-like sales, ex fuel, VAT, up 0.7 pct in 6 wks to January 1

Waitrose Food

December like-for-like sales up 3.8 pct.

