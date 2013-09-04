LONDON Home Retail Group HOME.L, Britain's biggest household goods retailer, said Chief Executive Terry Duddy plans to quit the firm by next July.

The owner of the Argos and Homebase chains said on Wednesday Duddy had informed the board of his intention to step down from his role by the next annual shareholders meeting on July 2 2014.

Home Retail said the search for Duddy's successor will be led by Chairman John Coombe, and will include both internal and external candidates.

