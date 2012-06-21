LONDON British retail sales bounced back in May as shoppers splashed out on clothes and shoes, official data showed on Thursday.

ANALYST COMMENTS

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"Despite the pickup in retail sales in May, the overall impression remains that consumers are cautious in their spending and need a boost such as extended good weather (which they certainly are not getting in June!) or a major event to significantly step up their spending.

"This is hardly surprising given the pressures that consumers are currently facing, particularly in terms of an extended squeezed purchasing power. The uncertain and worrying economic outlook is also a cause for spending caution among consumers."

SAMUEL TOMBS, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"May's strong rise in the official measure of retail sales largely reflects the fading of the temporary factors that depressed spending in April and so should not be interpreted as a sign that British consumers have materially loosened their purse strings.

"Nearly 1 percent of the 1.4 percent monthly rise in sales volumes was due to a return in fuel and clothing sales to more normal levels. March's fuel panic meant that consumers bought much less petrol in April, while April's lousy weather temporarily depressed clothing sales.

"Indeed, the overall level of retail sales was broadly the same in May than it was at the start of the year. Note too that, if they held steady in June, retail sales would be 0.4 percent lower in the second quarter than in Q1, and would therefore drag on GDP growth. So overall, there are few signs that a sustainable recovery in retail spending is underway yet."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK

"The trend in consumer spending should be improving as the burden from non-discretionary spending (i.e. food and energy) continues to ease, which makes more room for faster discretionary spending.

"The trend in retail sales should therefore be upwards from here, helping to contribute to better news for growth as the year progresses."

VICTORIA CLARKE, INVESTEC

"Following the 2.4 percent monthly drop in April, which looks to have been partly fuel-strike and partly weather-related, the increase that we've seen in May could have been a bit more impressive. We would have expected a bit more of a rebound. It looks indicative of consumers remaining pretty nervous about the general outlook and not being particularly keen to hit the High Street and spend.

"Clothing sales were a bit firmer, but not as a big a rebound as we might have hoped for on the warmer weather. All in all, I don't think it's going to particularly shift the minds of the MPC, who are looking for a sharp consumer recovery, and joins the list of data which point to more MPC easing in July."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"It's a reaction to the weak figures we saw in April. It's not really indicative of a trend recovery because all the signs are in place to suggest that consumer demand is likely to remain pretty flat for some time to come.

"There's nothing particularly exciting in the numbers. The BRC numbers were ok, but nothing to write home about. Given the UK economy appears to be, at best, flatlining, and possibly contracting, and given the Bank of England sees things as sufficiently weak to want to think about additional stimulus in the form of QE ... there have to be major concerns about consumers' willingness to spend, particularly as the outlook for the labour market doesn't look particularly healthy at this stage."