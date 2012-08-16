LONDON British retailers reported an unexpected rise in sales in July and higher than earlier thought sales in June, data showed on Thursday, boosting hopes that consumer spending will help lift the economy out of recession.

ECONOMISTS' REACTION

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The latest UK retail sales figures are pretty good - as much for the upward revisions to past months as for July's figure.

"The fall in sales in Q2 overall was revised from 0.7 percent to 0.3 percent, adding to other evidence suggesting that the initial estimate of GDP will be revised up in next week's second estimate. What's more, sales should maintain this recent positive momentum in the near-term as the boost from the Olympics comes through.

"Although consumers initially steered clear of the high street when the Olympics began, they returned to the shops as Team GB's medal count increased. That said, this boost will be short-lived and may be 'paid for' by lower spending later in the year."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

"I think the news is better - it's not as weak as expected and we've got a big backward revision.

"I think it supports what the Bank of England's been saying that as real incomes start to improve because of lower inflation and possibly eventually higher wages, you might start to see the retail sector show some signs of improvement, because consumption has been the worst performer in the G7.

"The number in July is not that much different from what was expected. What's more interesting is the revision upwards of the back data, which means you're now looking at much stronger growth in June."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK

"At face value the outcome for July was a bit firmer than expected. But it was the massive upward revisions to the previous month that really struck me, and the net result being that year over year retail sales growth is over a percentage point stronger than we previously thought.

"If you look at the trend, it's been sharply higher for the last year and that's no accident. Inflation has slumped, there's 335,000 more people in work and they're spending it.

"Even before these numbers it looked like there would be an upward revision, because of the industrial production data and construction data. Retail sales does correlate with one of the big services components so there's a good chance that all the doom and gloom for Q2 was overdone."

ANNALISA PIAZZA, NEWEDGE STRATEGY

"Today's report shows a sort of stable start of Q3 for retail activity.

"However, the underlying picture is not too strong as most of the increase is explained by rising food sales.

"Prices for food might increase in the coming months as the drought in the US affected commodities prices. As such, a decline in food sales cannot be ruled out in autumn.

"The UK labour market showed some resilience in the past few months. However, earnings remain extremely subdued and the jitters in financial markets clearly don't represent an encouraging environment for future spending."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"Overall they're better than expected. If you take into account the substantial upward revision in June, it does leave high street spending more robust than previously thought.

"We'll obviously get any Olympic effect in next month's data but for the time being the high street numbers are on the upside of expectations.

"We'll get revisions to GDP next week and we do think that there will be upward revisions arising from industrial production and construction. But it's not out of the realms of possibility that the services numbers get revised up too, which would be related to the upward revision to June."

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Rosalba O'Brien and David Milliken)