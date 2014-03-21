London police simulate Thames boat hijacking in counter-terror exercise
LONDON London police simulated a hijacking of a tourist boat on the River Thames on Sunday as part of training for a possible terror attack.
LONDON The gap between store closures and openings in Britain's 500 largest town centres narrowed by 80 percent in 2013 as the economy improved, though 16 stores a day are still closed, according to a survey published on Friday.
Analysis by PwC and the Local Data Company found the gap was 371 in 2013, compared to 1,779 in 2012. Last year 6,033 stores closed versus 5,662 openings.
The survey found women's fashion shops, banks, video libraries, travel agents, mobile phone outlets, recruitment agencies and shoe shops were falling in numbers.
However, charity shops, convenience stores, betting shops, cheque cashing, sports good shops and coffee shops were bucking the trend.
Recent data and surveys have shown an improving outlook for UK consumer spending, which generates about two thirds of gross domestic product.
(Reporting by James Davey)
ABERDEEN, Scotland Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon knuckled down on her plan to hold a referendum on independence from the UK on Saturday, saying Brexit negotiations are destined to fail if Prime Minister Theresa May showed the same attitude to European partners as she had to Scotland.
LONDON Allegations from the United States that British spy agency GCHQ snooped on Donald Trump during his election campaign are "arrant nonsense", the deputy head of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) said in an interview on Saturday.