LONDON Retail sales rose unexpectedly last month, giving hard-pressed stores a rare glimmer of hope at a time of weak consumer confidence and tough trading conditions, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

Like-for-like retail sales values were 0.3 percent higher compared to September 2010, beating forecasts for a 1 percent fall. The value of total sales, which include new floorspace, was 2.5 percent higher than a year ago.

However, the trade body said short-lived factors such as discounting and the fine late summer weather had flattered the figures and the outlook remains uncertain.

"In these harsh times, we have to be thankful for this minor improvement compared with August, but underlying conditions remain weak," said BRC Director General Stephen Robertson.

"Spending growth is below inflation, meaning customers are buying less than this time last year."

The three-month weighted average showed that food sales were up 2.1 percent on a like-for-like basis between July and September compared to the same period in 2010. Non-food sales were down 1.4 percent.

Consumers are feeling the pinch from low wage growth, higher taxes and rising unemployment.

Public sector cuts and sluggish economic growth have eroded confidence and a host of large retailers have issued profit warnings in recent weeks.

"The outlook may be described as 'hopeful', but that's as good as it gets," said Helen Dickinson, head of retail at KPMG, which collects the survey data.

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Catherine Evans)