LONDON Retail sales rebounded strongly in December as heavy pre-Christmas discounting drew in shoppers, giving stores their best three months in more than a year, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

ANALYST COMMENTS

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE

"A little bit disappointing although the figures are close to market expectations. Given that we know there was very heavy and early price discounting, I would have expected more of a response, especially as we've seen reasonably strong growth in nominal sales as reported by the BRC.

"We had early warning of that from the CPI numbers where the clothing and footwear component was showing deeper discounting than a year earlier. That's why I'm disappointed that the sales bounce has not been stronger."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"While today's number is relatively encouraging, the outlook for the sector remains poor. Unemployment is rising, employment intention surveys are deteriorating, wages are still failing to keep pace with the cost of living and consumer confidence continues to fall. Consequently, we expect consumer spending to make a negative contribution to GDP growth in Q1 2012, which will intensify pressure on the Bank of England to step up its stimulus efforts."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"The 0.6 percent increase in retail sales volumes in December boosts hopes that the economy avoided contraction in the fourth quarter of 2011. Sales were clearly lifted by earlier and increased discounting.

"The risk remains that pressurised and worried consumers will put away their purses and wallets, and hunker down for an extended period after a late flurry of spending in the run-up to Christmas and then taking advantage of the best of the bargains in the clearance sales.

"If consumers do retrench, this would increase the already high risk that the economy could contract in the first quarter of 2012."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"December was a genuinely busy period for high street activity and the strength of the surveys was not simply due to base effects from December 2010. It is somewhat ironic that the strength of retail sales over the quarter as a whole is appearing just as the economy seems to be contracting.

"Looking at it from an optimistic slant, one might conclude that if the buoyancy of consumer activity is maintained, that could limit the downside to any recession the UK enters.

"It may well be the fall in inflation means that 2012 is a different year for consumer spending certainly compared with much of 2011. It would be wrong to say that consumer spending is booming, but there does seem to be a flattening out. Still, it doesn't take away the case for further QE this year."

KEY POINTS

- Biggest annual growth in retail sales volumes since January 2011

- Fastest 3 month on 3 month retail sales volume growth since August 2010

- Fastest 3 month on a year ago retail sales volume growth since March 2011

- Fastest annual growth in automotive fuel volumes since December 2006

- Lowest rate for year-on-year price deflator since August 2010