LONDON LONDON, April 20 British retail sales saw their biggest rise in more than a year in March after falling sharply in the previous month, official data showed, raising chances

that recovering consumer spending nudged the economy closer to growth in the first quarter.

ANALYST COMMENTS

DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS

"They were quite close to our headline expectation. We'd looked for a 1.5 percent increase so we were way above consensus but they even beat our forecast.

"It does seem down to what you might call temporary factors - so the fuel panic and also the weather - and so we will see some pullback in April for sure.

"But you have to look at the data and say that it's good news in terms of where the underlying pace of consumer spending is, although it's very noisy."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"It's not a bad number, you've got volumes growth of 0.8 in Q1 and these expenditure numbers correlate closely with retail services output, but that's still only 5 percent of GDP.

"It tells us that the consumer-facing side of the economy has had a reasonable Q1, and will reinforce expectations that overall services growth will look OK in Q1, with growth of 0.6 or maybe even 0.7 percent.

"But construction will be a huge drag on Q1 GDP, so I don't think we'll get a great reading, but the underlying picture is a bit better."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"Stunningly big number. I think to some extent it was obviously on the one hand a weak reaction to the weak February and also the warm weather and apparently also the ONS is citing the fuel panic as another reason why the figures were up as well.

"All in all this is an outlier which we shouldn't take too seriously but I think the impact of it will be to mean that Q1 consumer spending will have come in more strongly than we anticipated.

"It might add an extra tenth to the GDP growth rate compared to what we were initially expecting so I think it's the kind of figure which might be just enough to avoid a double dip in the UK GDP."

KEY FIGURES FOR UK RETAIL SALES

RETAIL SALES VOLUME MAR FEB (PREV FEB) FORECAST

Monthly s/adj change 1.8* -0.8 (-0.8) 0.5

Year-on-year change 3.3** 1.0 (1.0) 1.4

3mth/3mth 0.8 0.7 (0.7)

Sales excl. fuel mm 1.5 -0.7 (-0.8) 0.5

Sales excl. fuel yy 2.8 1.0 (1.0) 1.4

KEY POINTS

- Highest month-on-month rise in retail sales volumes since Jan 2011

- Highest year-on-year rise in retail sales volumes since Jan 2011

- Highest month-on-month rise in fuel sales volumes since Jan 2011; highest on record for month of March.