LONDON Retail sales rose in June, the latest sign of a recovery in the economy, helped by an unusually high level of discount sales at department stores, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

KEY FIGURES

RETAIL SALES VOLUME JUNE MAY FORECAST

Monthly s/adj change 0.2 2.1 (2.1) 0.2

Year-on-year change 2.2 2.1 (1.9) 1.7

3mth/3mth 0.9 0.8 (0.7)

Sales excl. fuel mm 0.2 2.1 (2.1) 0.2

Sales excl. fuel yy 2.1 2.3 (2.1) 1.6

KEY POINTS

- Biggest monthly gain in department store sales since March 2012, boosted by discount sales

- Biggest annual increase in retail sales values since March 2012

ECONOMISTS' VIEWS

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK:

"The retail numbers have been very volatile over the past six months. They have ranged between a fall of over 1 percent to a rise of over 2 percent, so I think the markets probably won't put a great deal of interest in these figures this morning because they are in line with expectations.

It's a small rise after a large rise the previous month... The surveys as well are pointing to reasonable growth in retail, whether you look at the CBI, which improved last month and also whether you look at the BRC. So the surveys and these figures are suggesting that the retail sector is continuing to grow.

"If inflation falls, as we expect it to, that could be a support to real consumption because one of the big reasons that consumption has been so weak has been because of exceptionally weak real wages."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK:

"Decent in view of the strong numbers that we had in the previous months. Overall we had a fairly solid spring... UK consumers are not back in the way they once were but they are obviously feeling a little less pessimistic. It all does point to a fairly solid gain in Q2 GDP of the order of 0.5-0.6 (percent)."

VICTORIA CLARKE, INVESTEC:

"It looks like retail sales held up relatively well through the course of the second quarter.

"This will be a decent contribution to GDP, certainly suggesting that the spending momentum of consumers is continuing despite inflation continuing to squeeze household earnings."

(Reporting by Mark Anderson, Olesya Dmitracova and Max de Haldevang)