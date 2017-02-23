Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
LONDON More than 20 percent of UK consumers are worried about the impact of Brexit on their spending plans over the next year, according to a report published by PwC on Thursday.
The business advisory group said its survey also found that almost six in ten British consumers are concerned about their lack of disposable income.
Last week, official data showed British shoppers unexpectedly cut back on spending in January after last year's Brexit vote pushed up inflation - the strongest sign to date the UK economy is heading for a slowdown.
Consumers were barely fazed last year by June's decision to leave the European Union. But they are turning more cautious with prices rising quickly in response to the post-referendum slump in the value of the pound and higher oil prices.
PwC's survey of more than 1,000 UK shoppers found that price was still the most important factor for determining customer loyalty, with 59 percent of respondents saying they returned to a retailer because prices were good.
Other important reasons were trust in the brand (43 percent)and items being in stock (37 percent).
The report also highlighted an increasing reliance on Amazon (AMZN.O), with 91 percent of UK shoppers using the internet retailer.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.