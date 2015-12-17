LONDON, The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales on Thursday. All figures are percentage changes unless otherwise stated.
(Numbers in brackets show originally reported figures)
RETAIL SALES VOLUME NOV OCT FORECAST
Monthly change 1.7 -0.5 (-0.6) 0.5
Year-on-year change 5.0 4.2 (3.8) 3.0
3mth/3mth 2.1 1.2 (0.9)
Sales excl. fuel mm 1.7 -0.8 (-0.9) 0.6
Sales excl. fuel yy 3.9 3.2 (3.0) 2.3
BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m
Predominantly food 0.8 1.6 1.0
Total pred non-food 2.5 4.4 1.7
Non-specialised 3.4 6.9 2.5
Textile,clothing,foot 2.8 3.5 -0.7
Household goods 4.1 6.9 3.8
Other stores 0.6 1.9 2.0
Non-store/repair 1.9 13.2 3.3
Automotive fuel 1.9 14.3 6.3
NOV OCT
Value pct change from year ago 1.4 0.7
Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 1.6 1.3
Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago -3.3 -3.4
