LONDON - Retail sales grew more than expected in September after a surprise increase in sales of laptops and video games, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS:

SAMUEL TOMBS, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"September's retail sales figures are a bit stronger than we and the consensus had expected, but hardly suggest that conditions are back to normal on the high street.

"Most of the monthly rise in sales in September ... reflected a bounce back from August's weak sales, which were probably depressed a bit by the riots at the start of the month.

"What's more, with real earnings falling by over 3 percent per year, households are either sharply cutting back on their spending on consumer services to support retail spending or are saving a far smaller proportion of their income. Overall then, weakening consumer spending is likely to remain a key constraint on the economic recovery for some time to come."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"It's a positive surprise. There wasn't any evidence in the survey data beforehand that sales would be quite that strong. I don't know whether this a one-off or whether consumers are in better shape than we think they are.

"I think we're probably nearer to the one-off range, in other words, the consumer is not in a healthy state, with incomes being squeezed and jobs in short supply. Having said that, bad news does make headlines so when we get a run of bad news people do get into a panic, so maybe it's not as bad as some headlines recently would have us suspect.

"The view at the Bank of England appears to be that the economy is not performing very well, and that if it's growing at all, it's not growing very quickly. This number we have to welcome as a ray of light amongst the gloom but until we see signs this is being repeated over the course of a few months, then it doesn't have any policy implications, because the general view of policymakers is that consumers are deleveraging and so they're not going to be in a position to drive the economy forward if real incomes are being squeezed."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"We were a little bit surprised by how firm the monthly volumes figure was given the inflation figure earlier in the week.

"The underlying position looks much the same. Volumes down very slightly in Q3 but it's the same story.

"In cash terms, the values figures still look solid. People are still spending, it's just that high inflation is wiping out their spending power.

"It's inflation that's hurting the consumer more than income growth."

ALAN CLARKE SCOTIA CAPITAL

" came in very close to my forecast. I think it's unlikely to stay this robust, but I think the importance of these figures is what it tells us about Q3 GDP, and that is that it will probably be reasonably solid. Nothing spectacular, but solid, and probably better than what the business surveys are suggesting."