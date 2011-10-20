LONDON The government has more than doubled state aid for wave and tidal stream energy projects under a banding review announced on Thursday.

Current subsidies for offshore wind were extended by one year, while rates for hydro power and energy from waste were cut.

Photovoltaic projects retain current levels until 2014 and will be gradually reduced until 2016.

"Where new technologies desperately need help to reach the market, such as wave and tidal, we're increasing support. But where market costs have come down or will come down, we're reducing the subsidy," said Energy and Climate Change Secretary Chris Huhne.

The government expects to see 70-75 TWh of renewable electricity in the UK by 2017.

Britain has a target to generate 15 percent of its energy consumption from renewable sources by 2020, compared with 7.4 percent reached in 2010.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Nina Chestney; editing by Keiron Henderson)