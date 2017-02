Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks with staff during his visit to an office of the Big Issue magazine in London July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Eades/pool

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron is to cut short his Italian holiday to return to London to handle the response to escalating riots in the capital, his office said Monday.

Cameron, who has faced media criticism for being away during the riots, will return from Italy overnight. He will chair a meeting of a high-level crisis committee on the riots on Tuesday, his office said.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft)