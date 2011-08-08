LONDON Youths hurled missiles at police in east London on Monday as fears grew of a third night of violence in the city.

Protesters hurled rubbish bins and supermarket trolleys at officers and police with riot shields responded by charging them as they tried to seal off an area around Hackney Central station, live television showed.

Some rioters broke into shops, apparently to find objects to throw at police lines. The BBC said the incident broke out after police stopped and searched a man.

