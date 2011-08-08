LONDON At least one building was set ablaze in the south London district of Peckham on Monday, television news footage showed, as three days of rioting in the British capital escalated.

The disturbances started late on Saturday in London's northern Tottenham district when a peaceful protest over the police's shooting of a suspect turned violent, leaving parts of the high street charred and its shops looted.

The violence on Monday spread to Hackney in east London and the deprived districts of Peckham and Lewisham in south London.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)