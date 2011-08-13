LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron's decision to appoint a U.S. street crime expert as an adviser after recent riots was a "slap in the face," a police body said on Saturday.

William Bratton, credited with curbing street crime as police chief in New York, Los Angeles and Boston, said he would help the British government develop strategies on dealing with widespread rioting and gang culture.

The move comes after hooligans, arsonists and looters seemingly took control of streets with ease in parts of England's major cities during four days of riots.

But a leader of the Greater Manchester Police Federation, which represents police interests', said Britain did not need somebody "who lives 5,000 miles away," and said the only thing the police needed was more funding.

"There is anger, there is disappointment, a degree of incredulity as well," Ian Hanson told ITV News in excerpts to be aired later on Saturday.

"What we've witnessed this week has been British policing at its absolute best.

"The police leadership has also stepped forward in support of their officers and the service and now to be given this slap in the face by the Prime Minister and told that he wants to bring in Bill Bratton to cure all policing ills.

The comments are likely to reopen rifts between the police and the government after Cameron, under pressure over his leadership during the rioting, said the police's initial response was inadequate.

Hanson criticised government police cuts, including plans to reduce the national police budget by 20 percent during the next four years, with the loss of about 16,000 officers, as it deals with a record budget deficit.

He said Bratton recruited an extra 5,000 officers when he took over in New York in 1994.

