LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron announced measures on Thursday to help people and businesses that suffered losses in the riots that swept London and other English cities this week.

The Association of British Insurers said the damage totalled more than 200 million pounds ($323 million), doubling its previous claims estimate.

The government gave no estimate for the total cost of the government measures but newspapers estimate taxpayers may face a 100 million-pound bill for the riots.

REPAIRS

Cameron said an 1886 law that allows insurers to pass on some of the cost of riot-related claims to the police will apply, with the government ready to make up any funding shortfall.

"The government will ensure the police have the funds they need to meet the cost of any legitimate claims," Cameron said in parliament, adding that the deadline for filing claims would be extended to 42 days from 14.

Under the Riots (Damages) Act, uninsured businesses and households, as well as insurers facing riot-related claims from their customers, can seek partial compensation from the police.

The legislation covers only property damage, with insurers retaining liability for business interruption costs, which can often exceed the cost of physical repairs.

Police forces typically take out insurance against claims under the Act, passing some of the costs back on to insurers.

SUPPORT FOR BUSINESS

The government is setting up a 20 million-pound support scheme to help businesses get back up and running quickly.

To minimise the costs facing businesses, the government will enable local authorities to grant business rate relief, by funding at least three-quarters of their costs.

The government will defer tax payments for businesses in greatest need.

Authorities will immediately stop liability for council tax and business rates for the most seriously damaged houses and businesses.

RED TAPE

The government said it would weed out "unnecessary planning regulations" to make sure businesses can get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

SUPPORT FOR LOCAL COUNCILS

The government said it would provide emergency financial assistance to local councils to help pay extra costs caused by the riots. The government is also setting up a 10 million-pound "Recovery Scheme" to provide additional support to councils to make areas safe and clean again.

EMERGENCY ACCOMMODATION

The government will meet the immediate costs of emergency accommodation for families made homeless by the riots.

ACCESS TO FINANCE

Business Secretary Vince Cable said the government was working closely with the British Bankers' Association to ensure affected businesses, especially small firms, received help.

He said banks would look sympathetically at firms' problems. Additional financial support would be available, such as loans to make repairs or to replace stock, and repayment holidays until insurance claims were settled.

LONGER-TERM IMPACT

Cable said the government would work with business organisations to see what longer term help was needed, saying the impact on business would continue beyond the immediate recovery period.

The government would also work with foreign investors to restore confidence in Britain as an investment destination, he said in a written statement to parliament.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft, Myles Neligan; editing by Robert Woodward)